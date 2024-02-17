Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) PT Raised to $250.00 at Citigroup

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $215.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRL. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.54.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $244.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.38. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $161.65 and a 52-week high of $252.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,877,000. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,174,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,821,000 after acquiring an additional 653,790 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $97,675,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,198,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,092,887,000 after acquiring an additional 411,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

