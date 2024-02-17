Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) PT Raised to $290.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at UBS Group from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRL. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.54.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $244.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.02. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $161.65 and a twelve month high of $252.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,348,411.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

