Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,691 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 507,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $45,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GWRE. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Guidewire Software stock opened at $119.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.19 and a 200-day moving average of $96.73. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $120.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $207.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.36.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $143,126.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,824,678.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $51,341.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,470.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $143,126.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,824,678.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,368 shares of company stock worth $1,997,599 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

