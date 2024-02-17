Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,722,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,873 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $43,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Antero Resources by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,293,239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $122,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414,100 shares in the last quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $45,267,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Antero Resources by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,068,962 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $95,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,519 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on AR shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

AR opened at $23.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 3.28. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.01.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

