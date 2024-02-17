Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 618,842 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 20,296 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $46,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $180.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.89. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $193.64. The company has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.82 and a beta of 3.14.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.03, for a total value of $3,392,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.03, for a total transaction of $3,392,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 16,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $1,832,389.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,035.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,331,507 shares of company stock worth $185,594,063 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.86.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

