Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,674 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $47,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGCO. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AGCO in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in AGCO by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGCO. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.56.

AGCO Price Performance

AGCO opened at $109.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.35. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $145.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.55 and a 200 day moving average of $119.69.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.25). AGCO had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.47 EPS. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 13.11 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.42%.

AGCO Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

