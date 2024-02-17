Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $43.41 Million Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,229,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,576 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $43,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Avient by 22.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Avient by 2.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Avient by 3.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Avient during the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Avient by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.29 and its 200-day moving average is $36.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.50. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $27.73 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Avient had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 124.10%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

