Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $44.21 Million Position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,758,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 172,517 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $44,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RITM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,301,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,468,000 after buying an additional 321,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,305,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,409 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,832,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,658,000 after buying an additional 1,852,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,087,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,063,000 after buying an additional 594,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rithm Capital by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,129,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,056,000 after purchasing an additional 195,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RITM shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Jonestrading upgraded Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Rithm Capital stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $709.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

