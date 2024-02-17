Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,359 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $45,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 274.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 187.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Howard A. Melnick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total transaction of $162,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,506.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Howard A. Melnick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total transaction of $162,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,506.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Brace sold 8,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $803,312.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,424 shares in the company, valued at $7,920,122.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,734 shares of company stock worth $10,448,072 in the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 1.0 %

SIG stock opened at $105.38 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $57.10 and a twelve month high of $108.73. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.52.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 11.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Further Reading

