Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,209,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,393 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $47,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 998.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 367.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $143,118.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,797,881.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $143,118.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,797,881.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 35,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $866,851.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 494,360 shares in the company, valued at $11,998,117.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,631 shares of company stock valued at $2,323,477. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

NYSE:EPRT opened at $24.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average of $23.76. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 91.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPRT. Mizuho upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EPRT

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.