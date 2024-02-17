Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 68.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,520,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,435,837 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $45,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 100.0% in the second quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 29.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $71,145,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OWL. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.23.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

NYSE:OWL opened at $17.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.56. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 177.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $18.33.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $494.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 560.06%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Further Reading

