Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,534,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,413 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $47,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,009,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter worth about $33,980,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vontier by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,629,000 after buying an additional 1,202,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Vontier by 840.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 971,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,023,000 after acquiring an additional 867,800 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Vontier Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.07 and its 200-day moving average is $32.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $41.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.92 million. Vontier had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 60.00%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading

