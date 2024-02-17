Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 290,873 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,172,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 290,873 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $44,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Cousins Properties by 160.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cousins Properties by 104.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the third quarter worth about $31,000.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average of $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.29. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.47 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 1.81%. Cousins Properties’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 232.73%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

