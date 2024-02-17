Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 334.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.73, for a total transaction of $579,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.73, for a total transaction of $579,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total value of $859,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,845,526.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHE. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Chemed from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

NYSE:CHE opened at $583.58 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $492.84 and a 12-month high of $610.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $586.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $551.22.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

