Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.56

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.56 and traded as high as C$8.84. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at C$8.79, with a volume of 110,586 shares.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.67.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.
