Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Director Sells $1,956,382.50 in Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total value of $1,956,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,221,776.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:CMG opened at $2,597.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,364.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,101.93. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,470.05 and a 1 year high of $2,725.83. The company has a market capitalization of $71.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,469.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

