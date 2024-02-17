Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.45

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.45 and traded as low as $7.70. Citizens shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 5,829 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Citizens from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Citizens Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $44.04 million, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Citizens’s payout ratio is presently 193.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIZN. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Citizens during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Citizens by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Citizens by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. 11.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

