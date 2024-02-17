CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Stake Increased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth about $1,598,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CNH Industrial by 1,524.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,402,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,067,000 after buying an additional 2,254,403 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in CNH Industrial by 124.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 32,980 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd grew its position in CNH Industrial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 64,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in CNH Industrial by 4.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 35,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE:CNHI opened at $12.15 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $17.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CNHI

About CNH Industrial

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.