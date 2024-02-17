Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stake Increased by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 99.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,119,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,834 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter worth $49,564,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Cognex by 54.5% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,423,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $135,772,000 after acquiring an additional 854,971 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,891,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,434,000 after purchasing an additional 526,196 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.61. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $59.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 32.97%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CGNX. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

