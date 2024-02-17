Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRBG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Corebridge Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:CRBG opened at $25.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average of $20.77. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.83%.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

