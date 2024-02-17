Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.92

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.92 and traded as low as $3.28. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 7,205 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Down 2.1 %

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is currently -11.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 16.3% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 378,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 53,008 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter worth about $4,550,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter worth about $1,273,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 84.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

(Get Free Report)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.