Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.36

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.36 and traded as low as C$4.13. Crew Energy shares last traded at C$4.19, with a volume of 316,163 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CR

Crew Energy Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of C$647.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, Director Ryan Shay sold 19,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.90, for a total transaction of C$94,908.76. In related news, Senior Officer Dale Orest Shwed sold 112,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.28, for a total transaction of C$481,942.14. Also, Director Ryan Shay sold 19,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.90, for a total value of C$94,908.76. In the last quarter, insiders sold 309,155 shares of company stock worth $1,453,535. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crew Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.