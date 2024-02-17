Critical Contrast: Beyond (NYSE:BYON) vs. Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK)

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) and Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond and Kidpik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond -10.27% -5.88% -4.17% Kidpik -49.32% -118.36% -57.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Beyond and Kidpik, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond 0 1 3 0 2.75 Kidpik 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Beyond presently has a consensus price target of $35.50, indicating a potential upside of 37.07%. Kidpik has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 645.71%. Given Kidpik’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kidpik is more favorable than Beyond.

71.4% of Beyond shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Kidpik shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Beyond shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.7% of Kidpik shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Beyond has a beta of 3.68, indicating that its share price is 268% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kidpik has a beta of 2.88, indicating that its share price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Beyond and Kidpik’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond $1.93 billion 0.61 -$35.24 million ($3.59) -7.21 Kidpik $16.48 million 0.23 -$7.61 million ($0.98) -0.41

Kidpik has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beyond. Beyond is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kidpik, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Beyond beats Kidpik on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond

Beyond, Inc. operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond and Bed Bath & Beyond Canada brand names. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, and overstockgovernment.com. It also offers businesses advertising products or services on its website; Marketplace, a service that allows its partners to sell their products through third party sites; products to international customers using third party logistics providers; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point through its partners can manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network. The company was formerly known as Overstock.com, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond, Inc. in November 2023. Beyond, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

About Kidpik

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. It offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items. The company serves its customers through its retail websites, www.kidpik.com and shop.kidpik.com; third- party website amazon.com; and clothing subscription boxes, which provide mix-&-match coordinated outfits that are personalized based on each member's preferences. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

