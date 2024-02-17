Currys (LON:CURY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.23

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.23 ($0.61) and traded as low as GBX 46.86 ($0.59). Currys shares last traded at GBX 47.08 ($0.59), with a volume of 1,874,834 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CURY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 64 ($0.81) target price on shares of Currys in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Currys to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 60 ($0.76) to GBX 70 ($0.88) in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Get Currys alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CURY

Currys Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 48.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 48.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.32. The stock has a market cap of £532.00 million, a P/E ratio of 1,177.00 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, insider Bruce Marsh purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £29,400 ($37,130.59). 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Currys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Currys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.