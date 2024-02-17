Currys (LON:CURY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.23

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.23 ($0.61) and traded as low as GBX 46.86 ($0.59). Currys shares last traded at GBX 47.08 ($0.59), with a volume of 1,874,834 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on CURY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 64 ($0.81) target price on shares of Currys in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Currys to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 60 ($0.76) to GBX 70 ($0.88) in a research report on Monday, November 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CURY
Currys Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Bruce Marsh purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £29,400 ($37,130.59). 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Currys Company Profile
Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Currys
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
- What is a SEC Filing?
- DraftKings: New highs not a gamble for this market
Receive News & Ratings for Currys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.