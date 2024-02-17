D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $49,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,540,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,159,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,205 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,308,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,481,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,671 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Redburn Atlantic upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total transaction of $31,372.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,846. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total transaction of $119,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,665.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,774 shares of company stock valued at $19,547,001. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $140.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.57 and a 1 year high of $153.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

