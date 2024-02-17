D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 250,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AGNC. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 948.95 and a beta of 1.45. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.42 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 15.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14,414.41%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.