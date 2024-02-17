Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,845 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 988,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,300,000 after purchasing an additional 28,308 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 11.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 5.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 34,560 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 130.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 181,044 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Eastern Bankshares Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of EBC stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $16.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.16.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.21%.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

