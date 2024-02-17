Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 60 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,088 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Chapman Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 32,303 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,200,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 156,809 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 50,933 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,070,013 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $337,857,000 after purchasing an additional 29,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total value of $1,341,414.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at $231,823,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,984 shares of company stock worth $28,978,803. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.6 %

MSFT stock opened at $404.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $389.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.59. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.61 and a fifty-two week high of $420.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Macquarie increased their target price on Microsoft from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Microsoft from $421.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.06.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

