Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 550,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $43,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 3.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 13.9% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 51.8% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 158,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,570,000 after acquiring an additional 54,005 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 52.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EEFT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens raised Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $108.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.99. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.84 and a 52-week high of $121.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.40.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.34. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $957.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.