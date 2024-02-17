Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,998 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 60,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 295.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 43,129 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,819,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,685,000 after purchasing an additional 18,281 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

BATS FBCG opened at $36.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $533.41 million, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.47.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

