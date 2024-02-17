First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Holdings Raised by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,144 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $6,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6,046.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL opened at $46.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.83. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $44.53 and a 52 week high of $46.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $3.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

