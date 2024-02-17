FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Director Douglas Richard Rippel Sells 24,174 Shares

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 24,174 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $2,890,001.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,823,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,207,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Douglas Richard Rippel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FirstCash alerts:

On Monday, February 12th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 20,025 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $2,381,172.75.

On Friday, February 9th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 20,499 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $2,414,987.19.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 25,968 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $3,014,884.80.

On Monday, February 5th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 19,020 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $2,231,806.80.

FirstCash Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $118.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.62 and its 200 day moving average is $105.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.62. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.74 and a 1 year high of $122.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.25. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $852.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on FCFS

Institutional Trading of FirstCash

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in FirstCash by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 16.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in FirstCash by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.