Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.85% from the stock’s current price.

FIVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Five9 from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Five9 from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Get Five9 alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FIVN

Five9 Stock Down 3.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $72.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Five9 has a 52-week low of $51.01 and a 52-week high of $92.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.19 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $380,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,956.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Five9 by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth $613,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Five9 by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.