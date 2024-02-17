Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,603 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,049,000 after acquiring an additional 35,280 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,410,000 after buying an additional 13,458 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 22.2% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 169,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,340,000 after buying an additional 30,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at $3,620,000.

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $2,248,093.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FND shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

Floor & Decor Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FND opened at $110.94 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.30 and a 12-month high of $116.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.56.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

