Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FND. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,603 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 39.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,481,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,951,000 after buying an additional 705,451 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 146.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after buying an additional 470,966 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 597.4% during the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 544,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,556,000 after buying an additional 466,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 449.3% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 420,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,344,000 after buying an additional 344,308 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $2,248,093.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FND opened at $110.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.56. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.30 and a 52 week high of $116.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.14.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

