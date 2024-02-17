Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Has $869,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,834 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.6% of Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 12,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $2,074,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,702,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,093,102 shares of company stock worth $4,134,931,010. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $169.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.12 and a 52 week high of $175.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.83 and its 200 day moving average is $143.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

