Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Friedman Industries Price Performance

Friedman Industries stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.34. Friedman Industries has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $18.31.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $130.75 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Friedman Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 552,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 15.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 302,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

