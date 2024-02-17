Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Friedman Industries Price Performance
Friedman Industries stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.34. Friedman Industries has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $18.31.
Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $130.75 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Friedman Industries Company Profile
Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.
