GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GATX by 1.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in GATX during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in GATX during the third quarter valued at approximately $632,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in GATX by 1.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in GATX by 4.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GATX. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of GATX from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at GATX

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,295,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,614.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,426,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,620,047. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,295,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,614.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,494 shares of company stock worth $4,746,230 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

GATX Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of GATX stock opened at $126.70 on Friday. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $97.21 and a 12 month high of $133.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.33. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.98.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. GATX had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $368.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

GATX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

About GATX

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

