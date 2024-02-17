GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $40.59

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.59 and traded as low as $39.92. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $40.59, with a volume of 2,200 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

