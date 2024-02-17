Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Increased to $159.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Global Payments from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.15.

GPN opened at $134.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $94.05 and a twelve month high of $141.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.28.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Global Payments will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

