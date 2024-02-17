Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Position Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,828 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GMED. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 947,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,056,000 after purchasing an additional 380,081 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 72,478 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at $1,499,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 282,265 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,014,000 after purchasing an additional 118,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,088,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GMED shares. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Globus Medical from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Globus Medical Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GMED opened at $53.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.38 and a 12-month high of $62.88.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

