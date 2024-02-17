Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Acquired by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 30.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Globus Medical by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

NYSE:GMED opened at $53.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.38 and a 52-week high of $62.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

