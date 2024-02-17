Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Stock Position Lifted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,828 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Globus Medical by 5.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 109.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 19.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,723 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Price Performance

Shares of GMED stock opened at $53.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 4.47. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.38 and a 52-week high of $62.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GMED shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

