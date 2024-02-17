goeasy Ltd. Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $4.58 Per Share (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of goeasy in a report released on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.58 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $16.79 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $5.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.93 EPS.

GSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on goeasy from C$187.00 to C$192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins boosted their target price on goeasy from C$165.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Cormark boosted their target price on goeasy from C$193.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on goeasy from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$186.33.

goeasy Price Performance

GSY opened at C$177.00 on Friday. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$87.00 and a 1 year high of C$180.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$158.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$134.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.60, a current ratio of 27.82 and a quick ratio of 28.46. The firm has a market cap of C$2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.03.

goeasy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is an increase from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. goeasy’s payout ratio is currently 32.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at goeasy

In related news, Director David Ingram sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.50, for a total transaction of C$387,600.00. Corporate insiders own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

