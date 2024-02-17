Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $39.64 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 311,850 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.6% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $39,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $123,733,000. King Wealth increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 129,316 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $169.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.12 and a 1-year high of $175.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,470,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,093,102 shares of company stock valued at $4,134,931,010 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

