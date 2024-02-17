Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Has $5.90 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.9% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,540,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,159,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,205 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,308,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,481,781,000 after buying an additional 2,731,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total value of $119,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,665.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total value of $119,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,665.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,774 shares of company stock valued at $19,547,001 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $140.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.57 and a 12 month high of $153.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

