GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) PT Raised to $78.00 at TD Cowen

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Cowen from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.09.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $55.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. GXO Logistics has a twelve month low of $43.57 and a twelve month high of $67.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.00.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $612,086.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GXO Logistics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 217.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in GXO Logistics by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

About GXO Logistics

(Get Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.