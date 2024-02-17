H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.12

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFFGet Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.12 and traded as high as $3.13. H2O Innovation shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands.

H2O Innovation Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $280.83 million, a PE ratio of -312.01 and a beta of 0.47.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFFGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. H2O Innovation had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $44.22 million during the quarter.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. The company offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

