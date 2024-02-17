Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,698,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,877,000 after buying an additional 15,902 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.2% in the third quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $3,186,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.8% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 159,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 14,237 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $396,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HALO. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.45.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ HALO opened at $36.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $51.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.22.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

