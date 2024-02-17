Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Trading Down 3.4%

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.23 and last traded at $14.31. 256,503 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 121,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.81.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.96.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $396.27 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hamilton Insurance Group news, insider Keith Donald Bernhard sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $39,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hamilton Insurance Group news, insider Keith Donald Bernhard sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $39,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Gauthier acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $154,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,556,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $9,352,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,314,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,630,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,803,000.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property treaty reinsurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation, crisis management, financial lines, marine and energy, multiline specialty, and satellite reinsurance.

